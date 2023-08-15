RU RU
Nemanja Matic moves from Roma to Ligue 1 club

The press service of "Rennes," on their official website, has announced the transfer of the Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matić from AS Roma and the Serbian national team.

The French club paid two million euros for the player. This amount could increase through bonuses. The Serbian midfielder has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2025. He was compelled to leave the Italian club due to a conflict with the head coach, José Mourinho.

The 35-year-old Matić had been playing for "Roma" since the summer of 2022. He joined the Roman club from English club "Manchester United" as a free agent. During his time with "Roma," he participated in 50 matches across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists. Previously, he had also played for "Kolubara," "Košice," "Chelsea," "Vitesse," "Benfica," and returned to "Chelsea."

Matić became a three-time English champion in the seasons 2009/10, 2014/15, and 2016/17. He won the FA Cup in 2010, the Slovak Cup in 2009, the English League Cup in 2015, and the Portuguese League Cup in 2012.

From 2008 to 2019, Matić played for the Serbian national team. He played a total of 48 matches for the Serbian national team, scoring two goals, receiving 11 yellow cards, and one red card.

