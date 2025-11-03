Negative record. In 2021, Barcelona posted the biggest loss in football club history

ES ES FR FR
The echoes of financial troubles still weigh heavily on Barcelona.
The Blaugrana management made a bold and risky decision.

Details: According to The Athletic, in 2021, Barcelona finished the season with a staggering loss of €555.4 million, setting a new all-time record for losses in football history.

Barcelona’s financial woes have had a profound impact on the club’s transfer policy. Yet, instead of tightening their belts like most clubs would, the Catalans opted to seek innovative ways to attract investment, which led to impressive growth in their commercial operations.

Currently, Barcelona holds the largest total debt in world football—€1.45 billion. The club previously teetered on the brink of severe sanctions due to financial mismanagement, but has since managed to stabilize the situation for the better.

