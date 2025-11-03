ES ES FR FR
Barcelona identify main target to replace Lewandowski

Football news Today, 06:26
This season, Robert Lewandowski has struggled to find consistency, partly due to recurring injuries. As a result, Barcelona are already thinking about his potential successor.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, Barcelona are closely monitoring Argentine striker Julián Álvarez, who is currently playing for Atlético Madrid. The Catalan giants are expected to make a move for the forward next summer, viewing him as the ideal replacement for Lewandowski.

So far this season, Álvarez has made 13 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing four assists.

Earlier reports suggested that Harry Kane could also continue his career at Barcelona. His €65 million release clause makes a transfer feasible, and the English striker is currently weighing his options for the future, without ruling out the possibility of staying at Bayern.

Reminder: Barcelona are closely monitoring 23-year-old Argentine forward Joaquín Panichelli, who is enjoying an outstanding season in France.

