Napoli winger has made a choice between extending contract with the club and moving to Saudi Arabia

Napoli winger Matteo Politano has decided to extend his contract with the Neapolitan club and has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia. This information was reported by the well-known football insider Fabrizio Romano.

According to the source, on January 17th, there was a meeting between the player and Napoli's management, during which they agreed on a new three-year contract with an increased salary.

The experienced winger had attracted interest from Saudi club Al-Shabab. The club made an offer to Napoli amounting to 12 million euros but received a refusal.

The 30-year-old Politano has been playing for Napoli since 2020. Initially, the Italian was on loan, and in 2021, the "Blues" bought out his contract for 21 million euros.

In the current season, the experienced player has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 26 matches in all competitions.

