Napoli sign experienced goalkeeper

Football news Today, 11:30
Photo: Napoli website/Author unknown

The press office of Napoli, the Naples-based club, announced on their official website the signing of goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta and the Italian national team.

Napoli has acquired the goalkeeper on loan until the summer of 2024, with an option to make the transfer permanent. In the second half of last season, 28-year-old Gollini already played for Napoli on loan, appearing in four matches and conceding four goals.

Gollini has been playing for Atalanta since the summer of 2018, joining the Italian club from Aston Villa. The transfer fee amounted to 4.4 million euros. In total, Gollini has made 112 appearances for the club from Bergamo in all competitions, conceding 120 goals. He kept a clean sheet in 38 matches. He has also played for Verona, Fiorentina, and Tottenham.

Gollini has been called up to the Italian national team since 2019. However, he has only made one appearance for the national team, playing for two minutes on the field.

In the previous season, Napoli became the champion of Italy, securing their place in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

