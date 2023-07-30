RU RU
Main News Napoli respond to offer to sell Osimhen for €130m

Napoli respond to offer to sell Osimhen for €130m

Football news Today, 08:56
Napoli respond to offer to sell Osimhen for €130m Photo: Victor Osimhen's Instagram/Author Unknown

“Al-Hilal” has made an offer for the transfer of Napoli's forward and Nigerian national team player, Victor Osimhen, in the amount of 130 million euros, as reported by Il Mattino.

According to the source, the Italian club has rejected this offer. Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, wants to receive at least 200 million euros for the player. The club is planning to offer Osimhen a new contract with an increased release clause of 160 million euros.

Osimhen, who is 24 years old, has been playing for Napoli since 2020. He joined the Italian club from Lille for a transfer fee of 75 million euros. In total, he has played 101 matches for Napoli in all competitions, scoring 59 goals and providing 14 assists. With Napoli, the forward became the champion of Italy in the 2022/2023 season. His current contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Since 2017, Osimhen has been playing for the Nigerian national team. He has represented Nigeria in 26 matches, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
SSC Napoli Al Hilal Serie A Italy Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news Today, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match Football news Today, 06:24 Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news 26 july 2023, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news 25 july 2023, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:55 Liverpool make surprise offer for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 10:35 Al Hilal offer €45m for Sevilla star Football news Today, 10:20 Inter close to buying Serbian talent for €15m Football news Today, 10:00 "Chernomorets" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 09:55 Shakhtar lose their main defender for a long time Football news Today, 09:42 Lionel Messi showed a personalized burger (photo) Football news Today, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news Today, 09:31 PSG announce signing of Barcelona goalkeeper Football news Today, 09:30 Barcelona lost two key players after the match against Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:14 Ukrainian Trubin agreed to move to Inter
Sport Predictions
Football Today Brugge vs Mechelen predictions and betting tips on July 30, 2023 Football Today St. Truiden v Standard Liege predictions and betting tips on July 30, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Aarhus vs Nordsjaelland predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Malmo FF vs Varnamo predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Sirius vs AIK: predictions and betting tips on the Allsvenskan match on July 31, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023