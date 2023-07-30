Napoli respond to offer to sell Osimhen for €130m

“Al-Hilal” has made an offer for the transfer of Napoli's forward and Nigerian national team player, Victor Osimhen, in the amount of 130 million euros, as reported by Il Mattino.

According to the source, the Italian club has rejected this offer. Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, wants to receive at least 200 million euros for the player. The club is planning to offer Osimhen a new contract with an increased release clause of 160 million euros.

Osimhen, who is 24 years old, has been playing for Napoli since 2020. He joined the Italian club from Lille for a transfer fee of 75 million euros. In total, he has played 101 matches for Napoli in all competitions, scoring 59 goals and providing 14 assists. With Napoli, the forward became the champion of Italy in the 2022/2023 season. His current contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Since 2017, Osimhen has been playing for the Nigerian national team. He has represented Nigeria in 26 matches, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists.