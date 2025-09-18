RU RU ES ES FR FR
Napoli reminds fans of Kevin De Bruyne's Manchester return ahead of clash with City

The king comes home
Football news Today, 08:47
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Kevin De Bruyne plays for Napoli Photo: https://www.instagram.com/officialsscnapoli / Author unknown

Napoli star Kevin De Bruyne is set to return to the Etihad tonight for the opening Champions League fixture, facing off against Manchester City — the club he left this past summer. Napoli took to their official Instagram page to remind fans of this much-anticipated homecoming.

The club posted an illustration featuring two versions of De Bruyne: one wearing the iconic Manchester City kit, and the other donning Napoli colors. The post was captioned, “King Kev is coming back to Manchester. 🤴🩵”.

To recap, De Bruyne spent a decade with Manchester City, having joined from Wolfsburg in 2015. During his time with the Citizens, the Belgian maestro captured six Premier League titles and lifted the Champions League trophy in 2023.

So far this season, De Bruyne has featured in three matches for Napoli, netting two goals for the Italian side.

Interestingly, alongside De Bruyne, two more Napoli players — former United stars Rasmus Højlund and Scott McTominay — are also making their return to Manchester tonight.

