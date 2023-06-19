Napoli president speaks about Osimhen's future

President of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has announced that the club has reached an agreement to extend the contract of Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen.

"We have reached an agreement with Victor to extend his contract for two years. I have been saying for a long time that he should stay at Napoli. But we can consider an offer that we cannot refuse," De Laurentiis said, as reported by journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's website.

In the current season, 24-year-old Osimhen has played 39 matches for Napoli in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.