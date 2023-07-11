Napoli president names only one club that can buy Victor Osimhen

The President of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, expressed his opinion that only Paris Saint-Germain can afford to buy their 24-year-old forward and Nigerian national team player, Victor Osimhen.

"PSG is the only club that can afford Osimhen's transfer. The president of their club could send us an offer of €200 million. We'll wait and see what happens. Personally, I think Victor will stay at Napoli," De Laurentiis was quoted as saying by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

Osimhen has been playing for Napoli since 2020. He joined the Italian club from Lille in France for a transfer fee of €75 million. The forward has made a total of 101 appearances for Napoli in all competitions, scoring 59 goals and providing 14 assists. His contract with the Italian club is valid until the summer of 2025. He became a champion of Italy with Napoli in the 2022/2023 season.

Osimhen has been representing the Nigerian national team since 2017. He has played 26 matches for the Nigerian team, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists. With the Nigerian national team, Osimhen won the bronze medal in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.