Napoli make decision on son Simeone

Napoli, the club based in Naples, is set to exercise the option to buy the transfer rights of forward Giovanni Simeone from Verona and the Argentine national team. Giovanni Simeone is the son of Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Simeone. This news was reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the transfer fee will amount to €12 million, and the player will sign a contract with Napoli until the summer of 2026.

In the current season, the 27-year-old Simeone has been playing for Napoli on loan. He has appeared in 33 matches for the club, scoring nine goals and providing one assist.