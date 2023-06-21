Napoli increase the price of Victor Osimhen

Neapolitan Napoli have increased the price of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, according to Le Parisien.

According to the source, the Italian club now wants to receive 180 million euros for the player, although they previously estimated him at 150 million euros. Earlier it was reported that PSG, Manchester United and Bayern are showing interest in the striker. However, none of the interested clubs is ready to pay such a sum.

Earlier, the president of the Neapolitans, Aurelio De Laurentiis, said that the club had agreed with Osimhen to extend the contract, which expires in the summer of 2025.

Osimhen, 24, has made 39 appearances for Napoli in all competitions this season, scoring 31 goals and providing five assists.