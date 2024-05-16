Napoli has identified a replacement for Osimhen for 40 million euros

There are many indications that one of Napoli's main stars Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli in the summer, and the club bosses in Naples have already made sure that his replacement is in place.

The Partenopeians have decided to play for prospects and according to Sky Sport Italia, the striker's successor will be Atletico's Spanish forward Samu Omorodion, who is spending this season on loan at Alaves.

Despite the fact that the player is only 20 years old, the Colcioneros value him at his best and are asking as much as 40 million euros for him. And no wonder, as in 34 La Liga matches for Alaves Omorodion scored nine goals and gave one assist.

The high price is also fuelled by the fact that the striker only moved to Atletico last summer and has yet to make his official debut for the Los Cochoneros.