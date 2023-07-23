Napoli extend the contract with the main defender

Neapolitan club "Napoli" has extended the contract with their starting right-back and team captain, Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

The new agreement between the player and the Italian club will be valid until the summer of 2028.

The 29-year-old Di Lorenzo has been playing for "Napoli" since 2019, transferring from "Empoli." The transfer fee was €10 million. Overall, Di Lorenzo has played 184 matches for "Napoli" in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 28 assists. Previously, he also played for "Reggina," "Cuneo," and "Matera."

Di Lorenzo has been representing the Italian national team since 2019. He has played 28 matches for the Italian national team in all competitions, scoring three goals, providing one assist, and receiving six yellow cards. He was part of the Italian squad that won the UEFA European Championship in 2022 and was also a two-time bronze medalist in the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/2021 and 2022/2023 seasons.

It is worth noting that "Napoli" became the champions of Italy in the previous season, thus earning the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.