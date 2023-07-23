RU RU
Main News Napoli extend the contract with the main defender

Napoli extend the contract with the main defender

Football news Today, 10:42
Napoli extend the contract with the main defender Photo: Instagram Giovanni Di Lorenzo / Author unknown

Neapolitan club "Napoli" has extended the contract with their starting right-back and team captain, Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

The new agreement between the player and the Italian club will be valid until the summer of 2028.

The 29-year-old Di Lorenzo has been playing for "Napoli" since 2019, transferring from "Empoli." The transfer fee was €10 million. Overall, Di Lorenzo has played 184 matches for "Napoli" in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 28 assists. Previously, he also played for "Reggina," "Cuneo," and "Matera."

Di Lorenzo has been representing the Italian national team since 2019. He has played 28 matches for the Italian national team in all competitions, scoring three goals, providing one assist, and receiving six yellow cards. He was part of the Italian squad that won the UEFA European Championship in 2022 and was also a two-time bronze medalist in the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/2021 and 2022/2023 seasons.

It is worth noting that "Napoli" became the champions of Italy in the previous season, thus earning the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
SSC Napoli Serie A Italy
Popular news
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news Today, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news Yesterday, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news 21 july 2023, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news 20 july 2023, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news 19 july 2023, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:55 Everton announce signing of Dutch striker Football news Today, 10:42 Napoli extend the contract with the main defender Football news Today, 10:30 Bayer Leverkusen sign Nigerian striker for €20m Football news Today, 10:15 Scandalous football player of Dynamo Kyiv is close to moving to Sivasspor Football news Today, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:42 Juventus ready to sell four players for Romelu Lukaku Football news Today, 09:30 Juventus legend offered to Lazio Football news Today, 09:15 Manchester United have made a decision on the defender, who was bought for 55 million euros Football news Today, 08:55 Saudi Al-Ittifaq reach agreement on transfer of PSG academy graduate Football news Today, 08:42 Bayern offer Harry Kane huge salary
Sport Predictions
Football Today Santos vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football Today Cruzeiro vs Goias predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football Today Red Bull Bragantino vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football Today Vasco da Gama vs Atletico Paranaense predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Defensa y Justicia vs Sarmiento predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football Today Rosario Central vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Sirius vs Mjallby predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Viking vs Aalesund predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Boavista vs Leiria predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023