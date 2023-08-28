RU RU NG NG
Main News Napoli close to renewing Kvaradona contract

Napoli close to renewing Kvaradona contract

Football news Today, 04:00
Napoli close to renewing Kvaradona contract Photo: Instagram Khvicha Kvaratskhelia / Author unknown

Napoli is close to extending the contract of Georgian left winger Khvicha Kvartskhelia, nicknamed "Kvaradona," according to Corriere dello Sport.

As per the source, the player's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, has flown to Naples to hold negotiations with the management of the Italian club. It is expected that the club will significantly increase the player's salary, which currently stands at €1.4 million per year. Thus, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis hopes to retain the forward within the team, despite the interest from European top clubs.

The 22-year-old Kvartskhelia has been playing for Napoli since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the Italian club from the Georgian club "Dinamo" in Batumi. The transfer fee was €11.5 million. He has played a total of 43 matches for Napoli in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists. With Napoli, Kvartskhelia became the champion of Italy in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Kvartskhelia has been playing for the Georgian national team since 2019. He has played a total of 22 matches for the Georgian national team in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
SSC Napoli Serie A Italy
Popular news
Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle Football news Yesterday, 15:29 Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle
Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal
Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute Football news Yesterday, 11:05 Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute
Messi scored the first goal in MLS. Inter Miami won again Football news Yesterday, 05:58 VIDEO. Messi scored the first goal in MLS. Inter Miami won again
Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match Football news 26 aug 2023, 12:14 Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match
Real Madrid win hard in La Liga Football news 25 aug 2023, 17:38 Real Madrid win hard in La Liga
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Napoli close to renewing Kvaradona contract Football news Today, 03:00 Sheffield United bought English talent for 21 million euros Football news Today, 02:00 Porto close to signing Ajax defender and Mexico Football news Today, 01:00 Manchester United may buy Spain defender Football news Today, 00:00 Ajax leader joins West Ham United Football news Yesterday, 19:19 Kane scores again. Bayern vs Augsburg 3-1: watch free highlights Football news Yesterday, 17:31 Villarreal vs Barcelona 3:4. Watch free highlights Football news Yesterday, 17:17 Sheffield Utd vs Man City 1:2. Watch free highlights Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Italian Serie A table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2 Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Lazio defeated in the home match of the championship of Italy
Sport Predictions
Football Today Salernitana vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Vejle vs Brondby 28 August 2023 Football Today Getafe vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Football Today Cagliari vs Inter prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rio Ave vs Porto 28 August 2023 Football Today Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Pisa vs Parma prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Braga prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Galatasaray vs Molde prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023