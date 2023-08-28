Napoli close to renewing Kvaradona contract

Napoli is close to extending the contract of Georgian left winger Khvicha Kvartskhelia, nicknamed "Kvaradona," according to Corriere dello Sport.

As per the source, the player's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, has flown to Naples to hold negotiations with the management of the Italian club. It is expected that the club will significantly increase the player's salary, which currently stands at €1.4 million per year. Thus, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis hopes to retain the forward within the team, despite the interest from European top clubs.

The 22-year-old Kvartskhelia has been playing for Napoli since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the Italian club from the Georgian club "Dinamo" in Batumi. The transfer fee was €11.5 million. He has played a total of 43 matches for Napoli in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists. With Napoli, Kvartskhelia became the champion of Italy in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Kvartskhelia has been playing for the Georgian national team since 2019. He has played a total of 22 matches for the Georgian national team in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists.