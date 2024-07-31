Nadal and Alcaraz have stopped competing in doubles at the Olympics

Spanish tennis players Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have ended their doubles campaign at the Olympics at the quarterfinal stage.

In the quarterfinals, the renowned Spanish duo lost to the American pair Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Nadal and Alcaraz were unable to counter their opponents, losing in straight sets: 2-6, 4-6.

Earlier, Nadal also exited the single's competition, losing to Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz, however, continues to compete in singles and will face Tommy Paul of the USA in the quarterfinals.

Olympics 2024. Doubles

Quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz/ Rafael Nadal (Spain) – Austin Krajicek/ Rajeev Ram (USA) - 2:6, 4:6