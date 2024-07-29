A battle of two legends. Djokovic beats Nadal at the 2024 Olympics

In the marquee match of today's tennis tournament at the 2024 Olympics, the legendary Novak Djokovic defeated the equally legendary Rafael Nadal to advance to the round of 16.

The first set was entirely dominated by the Serbian tennis player, who conceded only one game to Nadal, securing a 6-1 victory in just 39 minutes.

It seemed that Nadal, who has been plagued by injuries in recent years, would not be able to turn the situation around and challenge Djokovic. However, in the second set, Nadal managed to recover from a 0-4 deficit, but ultimately succumbed with a 4-6 defeat.

This was the 60th match in history between Djokovic and Nadal, with Djokovic leading the head-to-head record 31-29.

Djokovic's next opponent will be the winner of the match between Germany's Daniel Altmaier and Italy's Matteo Arnaldi.

Additionally, Nadal continues his participation in the 2024 Olympics in the doubles event, partnering with Carlos Alcaraz.