Iga Świątek effortlessly advances to the third round of the 2024 Olympic tennis tournament

World number one Iga Świątek played her second match at the 2024 Olympics. This time, her opponent was France's Diane Parry.

The Polish tennis player swiftly and effortlessly defeated her opponent. Świątek started the first set incredibly, securing a 6-1 victory in 38 minutes. The second set lasted two minutes less than the first, yet the score remained the same - 6-1 in favor of the world’s top player.

As a result, Iga Świątek dispatched Diane Parry in the second round in just one hour and 14 minutes, advancing to the next round. In the third round, she will face China's Xiyu Wang.

Olympic Games. Second Round

Świątek - Parry - 2:0 (6:1, 6:1)