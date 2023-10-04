My mother is suffering: Gavi responded to criticism due to his aggressive game

Barcelona's young talent Gavi responded to his haters. In particular, he commented on the negative comments against him due to his overly aggressive playing style.

According to the Spanish midfielder, he sometimes does not understand why he experiences bursts of aggression during matches.

"Xavi tries to help me improve, we talk a lot. Sometimes I watch games back and think: 'What the hell did I do?' But it's my mum who suffers the most. She always tells me not to get into fights on the pitch and she gets really angry when I do this.

But I consider myself a player who fights to the end and never loses that character. “I am ready to do everything in my power for Barcelona,” Mundo Deportivo quotes the footballer as saying.

Let us remind you that in the current La Liga season, Gavi played for the Catalan club in eight matches and managed to receive three yellow cards, which looks like overkill for a player in his position.