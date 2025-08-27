Mudryk's suspension... actually helped Chelsea. How did that happen?

A lot of space opened up.

It’s been over eight months since Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk was suspended. Surprisingly, on the eve of the Champions League, the Ukrainian’s absence has worked in the club’s favor.

Details: According to The Sun, the winger’s salary is not counted in Chelsea’s financial statements, and with all related expenses, it amounted to £17 million. By excluding him from the current squad list, Chelsea freed up a significant portion of their budget.

The club also secured additional funds through the sale of Noni Madueke to Arsenal, as well as the departures of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Mathis Amougou, Mark Guiu’s loan, and the end of Jadon Sancho’s loan. All these moves helped balance out the spending on new signings.

Reminder: Earlier reports stated that Chelsea stepped up its claim against Liverpool regarding financial compensation for the transfer of 16-year-old Rio Ngumoh.