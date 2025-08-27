RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Mudryk's suspension... actually helped Chelsea. How did that happen?

Mudryk's suspension... actually helped Chelsea. How did that happen?

A lot of space opened up.
Football news Today, 09:30
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Mudryk's suspension... actually helped Chelsea. How did that happen? Getty Images

It’s been over eight months since Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk was suspended. Surprisingly, on the eve of the Champions League, the Ukrainian’s absence has worked in the club’s favor.

Details: According to The Sun, the winger’s salary is not counted in Chelsea’s financial statements, and with all related expenses, it amounted to £17 million. By excluding him from the current squad list, Chelsea freed up a significant portion of their budget.

The club also secured additional funds through the sale of Noni Madueke to Arsenal, as well as the departures of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Mathis Amougou, Mark Guiu’s loan, and the end of Jadon Sancho’s loan. All these moves helped balance out the spending on new signings.

Reminder: Earlier reports stated that Chelsea stepped up its claim against Liverpool regarding financial compensation for the transfer of 16-year-old Rio Ngumoh.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Related Team News
Rio Ngumoha celebrates his debut goal in the English Premier League Football news Today, 08:11 Chelsea demands compensation from Liverpool for Rio Ngumoha
Official: Aaron Anselmino joins Borussia Dortmund Football news Today, 06:41 "The Bees" are buzzing loud! Official: Aaron Anselmino joins Borussia Dortmund
Bad news. Cole Palmer is still not training with the team Football news Yesterday, 09:24 Bad news. Cole Palmer is still not training with the team
Barcelona could receive a cash injection. The club has received an offer for Fermín López Football news Yesterday, 09:10 Barcelona could receive a cash injection. The club has received an offer for Fermín López
Cole Palmer in the Chelsea line-up Lifestyle Yesterday, 07:24 Master of disguise! Cole Palmer stuns with his carnival look
Nicholas Jackson in the Chelsea line-up Football news 25 aug 2025, 12:12 Big challenge! Bayern reach agreement with Nicolas Jackson
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores