Mudryk estimated the chances of the Ukrainian national team in the match against England

One of the key players of the Ukrainian national team, Mykhailo Mudryk, told reporters about what he expects from the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying match against England.

The meeting will be held on September 9 in Wroclaw, Poland. At the moment, the British are the leaders of the qualifying group.

According to the winger, he understands that England are the favourites.

“They may think they can easily take three points. But it should be understood that the Ukrainian team also strives to win. If you think that you will definitely lose, then what's the point of entering the field? Especially if you are a player of the Ukrainian national team. We want to win, our task is not to take away points from England. We want to take our points back,” he said.

Recall that since the beginning of 2023, Mudrik has been playing for the London Chelsea. Prior to that, he played in the Ukrainian championship for Shakhtar Donetsk.

He made 17 appearances for the London club last season, scoring two assists. In the new season, he entered the field three times, but so far without effective action.