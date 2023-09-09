RU RU NG NG
Main News England coach spoke about the level of the Ukrainian national team

England coach spoke about the level of the Ukrainian national team

Football news Today, 08:00
England coach spoke about the level of the Ukrainian national team England coach spoke about the level of the Ukrainian national team

England national team coach Gareth Southgate spoke about what he expects from the Ukrainian national team in the match of the 5th round of the qualifying round of the 2024 European Championship.

According to the famous specialist, his players should understand that Ukraine is a dangerous opponent.

Let us remind you that the match will take place today, September 9. In the first round match, the British were stronger on their home field, beating the Ukrainians with a score of 2:0. Now they are the sole leaders of the standings.

“The Ukrainian national team is a very dangerous and organized team that functions excellently, especially on counterattacks. We need to be focused and try to neutralize the opposing players in the central zone. We are very familiar with many Ukrainian football players playing in the English Premier League,” he was quoted as saying Southgate official UEFA website.

As for the Ukrainian national team, after three matches played it has six points and second place in the standings. In third place are the Italians, who scored three points in two matches.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
England Ukraine European Championship
Popular news
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news Yesterday, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news Yesterday, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news Yesterday, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:45 Ukraine - England: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:00 England coach spoke about the level of the Ukrainian national team Football news Today, 07:00 Roma is interested in the transfer of the Russian football player Football news Today, 06:01 Zinchenko remembered a funny story about Casemiro Football news Today, 05:00 Ronaldo sums up Portugal's most important victory Football news Today, 04:30 Manchester United star responds to abuse allegations Football news Today, 04:00 Inter Miami coach upset fans with news of Messi's return Football news Today, 03:30 In USA is delighted with Messi's performance for Inter Miami Football news Today, 03:00 The disqualification of the Liverpool star was extended: he spoke obscenely at the referee Football news Today, 02:30 Neymar breaks Pele's "eternal" record
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Andorra vs Belarus on September 9, 2023 Football Today Ukraine vs England prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football Today Estonia vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on the Euro 2024 Qualification match on September 9, 2 Football Today Prediction for Romania vs Israel 9 September 2023 Football Today North Macedonia vs Italy prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Lebanon - India September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Nigeria - Sao Tome and Principe September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Montenegro vs Bulgaria prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Faroe Islands vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023