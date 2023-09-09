England coach spoke about the level of the Ukrainian national team

England national team coach Gareth Southgate spoke about what he expects from the Ukrainian national team in the match of the 5th round of the qualifying round of the 2024 European Championship.

According to the famous specialist, his players should understand that Ukraine is a dangerous opponent.

Let us remind you that the match will take place today, September 9. In the first round match, the British were stronger on their home field, beating the Ukrainians with a score of 2:0. Now they are the sole leaders of the standings.

“The Ukrainian national team is a very dangerous and organized team that functions excellently, especially on counterattacks. We need to be focused and try to neutralize the opposing players in the central zone. We are very familiar with many Ukrainian football players playing in the English Premier League,” he was quoted as saying Southgate official UEFA website.

As for the Ukrainian national team, after three matches played it has six points and second place in the standings. In third place are the Italians, who scored three points in two matches.