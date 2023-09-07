Ukraine - England: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Football news Today, 07:03
Photo: twitter.com/England / Author unknown
In Group C of UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying, there are two clear favorites: England and Italy. However, after the first games, the Italians take only the third place, having passed ahead of Ukraine in addition to the English. For Ukrainian national team, September will be a big test, because after England, the team of Serhii Rebrov will meet with Italy.
The match between Ukraine and England will take place on a neutral field due to the war on the territory of sovereign Ukraine: the fight will be hosted by the Polish city of Wroclaw. The starting whistle will be given by the referees on September 9 at 18:00 CET.
We have prepared for you a list of channels that will show this match live in different countries of the world.
- Australia - Optus Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Canada - DAZN
- Kenya - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- New Zealand - Sky Sport 7
- Nigeria - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
- South Africa - SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Uganda - DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- United Kingdom - Channel 4
- United States - Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
- Angola - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
- Anguilla - Csport.tv
- Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
- Bahamas - Csport.tv
- Barbados - Csport.tv
- Belize - ESPN Norte
- Botswana - DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
- Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
- China - iQiyi
- Dominica - Csport.tv
- Fiji - Sky Sport 7, TVWan Sports 2
- Gambia - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
- Ghana - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Grenada - Csport.tv
- Hong Kong - UEFA.tv
- India - UEFA.tv
- Ireland - Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, Channel 4
- Israel - Sport 1
- Jamaica - Csport.tv
- Kiribati - Sky Sport 7
- Lesotho - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
- Liberia - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Madagascar - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
- Malawi - SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Marshall Islands - Sky Sport 7
- Mauritius - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Namibia - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Nauru - Sky Sport 7
- Palau - Sky Sport 7
- Palestine - beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Panama - Star+, ESPN Norte, Csport.tv
- Rwanda - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
- Samoa - Sky Sport 7, TVWan Sports 2
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
- Singapore - HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+
- Solomon Islands - Sky Sport 7
- South Sudan - TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now
- Sudan - beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, TOD
- Tanzania - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 3
- Tonga - Sky Sport 7, TVWan Sports 2
- Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
- Tuvalu - Sky Sport 7
- Zambia - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Zimbabwe - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
