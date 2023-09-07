Ukraine - England: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

In Group C of UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying, there are two clear favorites: England and Italy. However, after the first games, the Italians take only the third place, having passed ahead of Ukraine in addition to the English. For Ukrainian national team, September will be a big test, because after England, the team of Serhii Rebrov will meet with Italy.

The match between Ukraine and England will take place on a neutral field due to the war on the territory of sovereign Ukraine: the fight will be hosted by the Polish city of Wroclaw. The starting whistle will be given by the referees on September 9 at 18:00 CET.

We have prepared for you a list of channels that will show this match live in different countries of the world.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

New Zealand - Sky Sport 7

Nigeria - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

South Africa - SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Uganda - DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Kingdom - Channel 4

United States - Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Other countries: