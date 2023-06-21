MU is ready to give up two players and money in exchange for Rice

Manchester United are interested in acquiring England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

According to The Telegraph, MJ is willing to include defender Harry Maguire and midfielder Scott McTominay in a deal for the player.

In addition, the offer will be supplemented with a sum of money, the amount of which has not yet been reported.

It was previously reported that Arsenal remain the main contender for Rice, who are willing to pay 100 million euros for him.