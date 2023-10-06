Moyes speaks out about West Ham's record in European competition

West Ham United coach David Moyes commented on the information that his club had set a new record in European competition.

In the Europa League match against Freiburg (2:1), the Londoners extended their streak without defeat. Now she has 17 matches in European cups, which is a record.

"I was very pleased to hear about the new record and I'm glad to be compared with two such great managers in Don Revie and Bill Nicholson. I was especially pleased with the victory yesterday. The record is great, but the main thing was to win today and get three points. That's especially important , given that many considered this match to be the toughest of the group.

As for the game itself, I think we controlled the flow of events well. Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paquet did a great job on the pitch and I thought the first goal was great. It was a real classic goal - a long pass from the edge of the field, a great move and a superb finish from our centre-forward Paquete. I really liked this moment. I thought it was very good and I enjoyed the game," West Ham's official website quoted Moyes as saying.