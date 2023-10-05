West Ham United has set English football record in European competitions
"West Ham United" emerged victorious against "Freiburg" (2:1) in the second round of the Europa League. This marks the 17th consecutive unbeaten match without defeat for the Hammers in European competitions, including qualifiers, as reported by Opta. It stands as a record among English clubs.
The last defeat for "West Ham United" occurred in the semi-finals of the 2021/2022 Europa League season against "Eintracht Frankfurt.". The Hammers is a winners of UEFA Europa Conference League of season 2022/2023.
