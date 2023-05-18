Mourinho has responded to rumors about alleged interest from PSG

Roma's head coach, Jose Mourinho, has responded to the speculation about potential interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to Mourinho, he is not ready to discuss this at the moment.

"We have an important game ahead, and all our thoughts are focused on that. I'm not even thinking about a possible final, let alone the future," Mourinho stated.

The Portuguese coach has been in charge of Roma since the summer of 2021.

On May 18th, Roma will play the second leg against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League semi-finals. In the first leg, Roma secured a 1-0 victory at home.