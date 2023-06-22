Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is one step away from a move to Manchester United in the near future.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have held successful talks with the player and have agreed on the details of an employment agreement.

In the near future, MJ should agree with Chelsea on the amount of Mount's transfer.

"The Blues would like to get between 70 and 75 million euros for the player.

Mason played 24 matches in the English championship last season, scoring three goals and giving two assists.