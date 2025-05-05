Mount fires up Man United ahead of Bilbao showdown after a thrilling 3-0 win in the first leg

As Manchester United prepare to host Athletic Bilbao for the decisive second leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal, midfielder Mason Mount has sent out a rallying cry to fans and teammates alike, urging belief and determination ahead of Thursday’s clash at Old Trafford.

DailySports reports that. Mount’s comments come in the wake of a gripping 2–2 draw in the first leg at the San Mamés Stadium, where United twice came from behind to keep their European dream alive. The encounter saw goals from both sides in an electric contest that left everything to play for in Manchester.

Speaking in a video posted to the club’s official X account, Mount acknowledged the difficulty of the fixture but exuded confidence in United’s ability to finish the job at home.

Quote: “We know the game against Bilbao will be tough,” Mount said. “But with the support of our fans at home, we’ll give it our best.”

Mount, who has been steadily returning to form after an injury-plagued season, stressed the importance of attacking intent and focus going into the deciding leg.

Quote: “We will attack the game. We know what we need to do.”

The first leg in Bilbao showcased the resilience of Erik ten Hag’s side, with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Højlund cancelling out strikes from Iñaki Williams and Oihan Sancet for the hosts. The result leaves the tie finely poised, with the away goals rule no longer in play under UEFA rules.

United’s home form in Europe this season has been solid, and the return leg presents an opportunity to book a place in the final and salvage a season that has seen its share of inconsistency.

Mount’s message echoes a growing sense of belief within the squad, buoyed by returning fitness and the high stakes of a European semifinal. The Red Devils will be counting on their home crowd to generate the atmosphere needed to overcome a spirited Bilbao side that has impressed in La Liga and Europe alike.

The second leg kicks off this Thursday under the floodlights of Old Trafford, where Manchester United will look to harness the energy of the home crowd and take a decisive step toward Europa League glory.

Reminder: Rúben Amorim's men last tasted league victory on March 16 against Leicester, equaling a winless streak not seen in a decade.