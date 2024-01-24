RU RU NG NG KE KE
Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON

In the third round of the African Cup of Nations, two matches took place in Group F - Zambia vs Morocco, and Tanzania met DR Congo.

Zambia - Morocco - 0:1

In the first half, the Moroccans had more possession and were sharper in attack. One of the chances resulted in a goal. In the 37th minute, Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring. After the break, the game did not change globally. Morocco kept the match under control and did not give the opponent a chance to at least equalise.

Morocco won a minimal 1-0 victory, gained seven points and enters the CAN play-offs from first place.

Tanzania - DR Congo 0:0

Both teams played fairly even football. The Congos had three shots on goal, while their opponents had none. However, the Congos were unable to find a goal. Although, this did not hurt them much. Congo gained three points and this is enough for the national team to reach the play-offs from the second place.

