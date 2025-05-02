More trouble for Real Madrid. Bellingham could miss the Celta clash due to hip pain

Recently, Real Madrid have been hit hard by injuries, losing both Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba. They joined a growing injury list that already included Dani Carvajal, among others. But Carlo Ancelotti's squad has now suffered yet another setback.

Details: All signs point to Jude Bellingham missing Real's upcoming match against Celta Vigo. The club announced that the attacking midfielder did not participate in today's training session on the pitch and instead stayed inside the club's facilities. According to Relevo, this absence is due to a painful complaint localized in his hip.

Reminder: Soon, there could be two Bellinghams at Real Madrid, as the "Royal Club" is reportedly interested in Jude's younger brother, Jobe, who currently plays for Sunderland in England.