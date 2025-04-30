Real Madrid shows interest in Jobe Bellingham

Jude Bellingham’s younger brother, Jobe, is making waves at Sunderland and could be set for a major step up this summer.

Details: According to Marca, Real Madrid—where his older brother currently plays—has expressed interest in Jobe Bellingham.

The Madrid giants are impressed by the progress of the 19-year-old midfielder, who is also capable of playing as a centre-forward. The club believes that having both brothers on the pitch could be a significant asset for the team.

However, Real Madrid is reportedly not the only club keeping tabs on Jobe Bellingham.

Following the Championship season, Jobe Bellingham was named the league’s best young player. In 39 matches, he scored 4 goals and provided 3 assists.

