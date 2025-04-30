Nothing is decided yet! The condition under which Ancelotti will stay at Real Madrid has been revealed

The saga surrounding Carlo Ancelotti’s potential departure from Real Madrid has taken an unexpected twist.

Details: According to Josep Pedrerol, there is a chance that the Italian coach could remain at the club for another season.

However, one condition must be met for this to happen – winning La Liga. At the moment, Real trails Barcelona by four points, but a head-to-head clash between the two still lies ahead.

Ancelotti’s current contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2026.

Reminder: It was previously expected that following the conclusion of the La Liga season, Ancelotti would take over as the new head coach of the Brazilian national team, but the deal fell through at the last moment.