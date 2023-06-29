Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is close to returning to Italy.

According to the source, the Spaniard can go to AC Milan.

"The Rossoneri have long followed the progress of the 30-year-old player, who has successfully played in Serie A in the past.

It is reported that AC Milan have already contacted Atletico to discuss a possible transfer.

Morata's contract runs until June next year. Last season, he recorded 15 goals and three assists in 45 games.