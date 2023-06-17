Morata close to joining Roma

Calciomercato reports that striker Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid and the Spanish national team is close to a move to AS Roma.

According to the source, the player has held talks with the head coach of the Italian club, Jose Mourinho, and has given his consent to the transfer. The forward will join Roma at a reduced price since his contract with the Madrid club is valid until the summer of 2024.

In the current season, the 30-year-old Morata has played 45 matches for Atletico Madrid in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists.