Monza rejected the signing of the ex-Real Madrid goalkeeper at the last minute

One of Monza's main objectives for the summer transfer window was to strengthen the goalkeeper line, but so far Adriano Galliani is having difficulties with this.

Former Real Madrid and PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas was close to strengthening Monza's goalkeeper position, but according to Gianluca Di Marzio, we will not see him in the Serie A newcomer's squad.

The Costa Rican was even prepared for a medical examination, but at the last moment the club and agents of the player did not agree on the terms of the contract, because of which the negotiations failed.

It was previously reported that the sides had agreed a deal that would have been a one-year deal with an option to extend for another season.

It is believed that former Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio will be a priority candidate.

Earlier, the media also reported that Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny had been offered to Monza, but Galliani himself denied any negotiations.