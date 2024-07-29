Another legend in Serie A. Keylor Navas has found a new club

Legendary former Real Madrid and PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas has finally found a new club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Costa Rican goalkeeper has agreed to a contract with Serie A club Monza. Navas joins as a free agent, with his contract set for one season and an option to extend for another year.

At his new club, Keylor Navas will replace Michele Di Gregorio, who was recognized as the best goalkeeper in Serie A last season and recently transferred to Juventus.

Navas spent the last five years at PSG, having previously won the Champions League three times with Real Madrid. During the 2022/23 season, Keylor was on loan at Nottingham Forest.

This summer, the 37-year-old goalkeeper ended his international career and did not join the Costa Rican national team for the 2024 Copa America.

Additionally, it is worth noting that yesterday another former Real Madrid player, Raphael Varane, became a player for Serie A newcomers Como.