Monaco won a decisive victory in the match of the 1st round of Ligue 1

В the 1st round match of the French Championship, "Monaco" achieved a victory over "Clermont" on the road. The match took place in Clermont at the "Stade Gabriel Montpied" stadium and ended with a 4:2 victory for the visitors.

At the beginning of the game, Mateusz Vetecka opened the scoring. In the middle of the first half, Vander Anderson de Oliveira equalized the score. Towards the end of the first half, Wissam Ben Yedder put the guests ahead. In the 53rd minute, Muhammad Cham equalized the score again. In the middle of the second half, Ben Yedder once again gave the lead to the visitors. At the end of the match, Magnan Aklush set the final score.

"Clermont" - "Monaco" - 2:4 (1:2, 1:2)

Goals: 1:0 - 7 Vetecka, 1:1 - 26 Vander Anderson, 1:2 - 43 Ben Yedder, 2:2 - 53 Cham, 2:3 - 70 Ben Yedder, 2:4 - 90+3 Aklush.

"Clermont": Diav, Zeffane (Konate, 81), Vetecka, Pelmar, Seydu, Neto, Gonalons (Manen, 80), Gastien, Cham (Butobba, 88), Allevina (Bela, 76), Kye (Andric, 76).

"Monaco": Ken, Vander Anderson, Maripan, Matsima, Magassa, Kaio Enrique (Jacobs, 90), Minamino (Aklush, 86), Golovin (Diatta, 86), Kamara (Matazo, 46), Fofana, Ben Yedder (Boadu, 90).

Yellow cards: Magassa (21), Kamara (35), Aklush (90), Matazo (90).