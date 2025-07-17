Mohau Nkota shares first reaction after signing with Al-Ettifaq

Orlando Pirates’ rising talent Mohau Nkota has completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq. The player has now spoken about his emotions following the transfer.

Details: A video posted on Al-Ettifaq’s official channels captured the moment Nkota signed his contract with the club. The young winger also shared his thoughts on the milestone.

Quote: “It’s a dream come true to play for a club like Al-Ettifaq, in one of the top leagues,” said Mohau Nkota.

The details of the transfer have not yet been disclosed, but more information is expected soon.

Reminder: Last season, Nkota played 39 matches in all competitions for Orlando Pirates, scoring 7 goals and making 5 assists. Transfermarkt estimates the player's value at $800,000.