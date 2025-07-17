Mohau Nkota shares first reaction after signing with Al-Ettifaq
The young footballer is thrilled to join his new club.
Football news Today, 05:54Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Photo: https://x.com/Ettifaq_EN
Orlando Pirates’ rising talent Mohau Nkota has completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq. The player has now spoken about his emotions following the transfer.
Details: A video posted on Al-Ettifaq’s official channels captured the moment Nkota signed his contract with the club. The young winger also shared his thoughts on the milestone.
Quote: “It’s a dream come true to play for a club like Al-Ettifaq, in one of the top leagues,” said Mohau Nkota.
The details of the transfer have not yet been disclosed, but more information is expected soon.
Reminder: Last season, Nkota played 39 matches in all competitions for Orlando Pirates, scoring 7 goals and making 5 assists. Transfermarkt estimates the player's value at $800,000.
Popular news
Football news Today, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
Football news 02 july 2025, 07:44 The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites?
BFC Daugavpils 0 - 1 Vllaznia Today, 11:00 Europa Conference LeagueBFC DaugavpilsVllaznia26’
0
1
FC Santa Coloma - : - Borac Banja Luka Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueFC Santa ColomaBorac Banja Luka12:00
-
-
Dila Gori - : - Racing FC Union Luxembourg Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueDila GoriRacing FC Union Luxembourg12:00
-
-
Flora Tallinn - : - Valur Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueFlora TallinnValur12:00
-
-
Rabotnicki - : - Torpedo Zhodino Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueRabotnickiTorpedo Zhodino12:00
-
-
Hegelmann - : - St. Patrick's Athletic Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueHegelmannSt. Patrick's Athletic12:00
-
-
Pyunik - : - Tre Fiori Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeaguePyunikTre Fiori12:00
-
-
HJK - : - NSI Runavik Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueHJKNSI Runavik12:00
-
-
Ordabasy Shymkent - : - Torpedo Kutaisi Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueOrdabasy ShymkentTorpedo Kutaisi12:00
-
-
Aktobe - : - Legia Warszawa Today, 12:00 Europa LeagueAktobeLegia Warszawa12:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:07 Major scandal in the Premier League! Nottingham Forest accused of violating players' rights Lifestyle Today, 11:01 Yamal shares behind-the-scenes footage from the video shoot about receiving the iconic number 10 jersey Football news Today, 10:45 Official: Noa Lang is a new Napoli player Football news Today, 10:29 Manchester City and Bayern interested in Donnarumma Lifestyle Today, 10:07 Marcus Rashford arrives at Manchester United base in luxurious Rolls-Royce Spectre Football news Today, 09:52 Nearly two thousand football-related arrests made in England Football news Today, 09:51 Sounds like a joke. Barcelona sets a price tag on Ronald Araújo Lifestyle Today, 09:31 Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala become the faces of EA Sports FC 26 cover Football news Today, 09:22 Plan in place! Newcastle considering signing Yoane Wissa Football news Today, 09:16 Galatasaray drops out of the race for ter Stegen
Sport Predictions
Football Today Dila Gori vs Racing Luxembourg: Can Racing mount a comeback and advance? Football Today Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Can Shakhtar deliver another rout? Football Today Aktobe – Legia: Can Legia hold on and advance to the next round? Football Today Flora vs Valur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Football Today HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Football Today Hegelmann vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Football Today Santa Coloma vs Borac prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Football Today Rabotnichki vs Torpedo-BelAZ prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Football Today Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Football Today Paide vs Magpies prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025