Official: Orlando Pirates' young talent set to join Al-Ettifaq! Mohau Nkota to leave the club

Orlando Pirates are set to part ways with their promising right winger, Mohau Nkota.

Details: Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that an agreement has been reached for the permanent transfer of Mohau Nkota to Ettifaq Club in the Saudi Pro League. Last season, the club finished seventh in the league. The Buccaneers appear ready to let their young star depart. The specifics of the transfer have yet to be disclosed, but more information is expected soon.



Last season, Nkota featured in 39 matches across all competitions for Orlando Pirates, netting 7 goals and providing 5 assists. Transfermarkt values the player at $800,000.



See also: "I love Chiefs, but I support Pirates" – Brian Baloyi reveals