"I love Chiefs, but I support Pirates" – Brian Baloyi reveals

Brian Baloyi, a legendary goalkeeper and Kaizer Chiefs icon, has shared a heartfelt confession: despite years on the pitch for Amakhosi, his support lies with the Buccaneers.

Details: The 51-year-old former shot-stopper played over 400 matches for Kaizer Chiefs, but his heart belongs to Orlando Pirates.

I’m not confused. The person that always tries to expose me is Jerry Sikhosana, every time we’re together in many interviews, he always tells people that I’m a Pirates supporter and I don’t deny it. But the reason I support Pirates is that my uncle played for Pirates, my uncle was a Pirates captain, Phil Jones Setshedi. So growing up, my whole family supported Pirates. So this is what I say to people, I love Chiefs, but on the other hand, I support Pirates. It’s the love that I go with

