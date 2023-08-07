Mohammed Salah received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia

Forward of Liverpool and the Egyptian national team, Mohamed Salah, has received an offer from the club "Al-Ittihad" from Saudi Arabia, according to Al-Riyadiah.

According to the source, the Saudi club has offered the player a two-year contract with a salary of 90 million euros per year. In addition, "Al-Ittihad" is prepared to pay Liverpool 70 million euros for the forward.

The 31-year-old Salah has been playing for Liverpool since the summer of 2017. He transferred to the English club from the Italian club "Roma." The transfer fee amounted to 42 million euros. He has played a total of 305 matches for Liverpool in all tournaments, scoring 186 goals and providing 79 assists. With Liverpool, Salah became the English champion in the 2019/2020 season, won the FA Cup in the 2021/2022 season, claimed the English Super Cup in 2022, won the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season, secured the UEFA Super Cup in 2019, won the English League Cup in the 2021/2022 season, and also won the Club World Cup in 2019. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Salah has been playing for the Egyptian national team since 2011. He has played a total of 88 matches for the Egyptian national team, scoring 49 goals and providing 29 assists. He has also received three yellow cards.