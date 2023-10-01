Modric spent two consecutive Real Madrid matches on the bench for the first time in 11 years

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric spent the entire match against Girona in the reserves in the 8th round of the Spanish La Liga.

Before the match with Girona, Real played against Las Palmas, and the Croatian also spent the entire match on the bench. Thus, for the first time since October 2012, Modric did not appear on the field for Real in two matches in a row when he was in the squad. It was his first season at Real Madrid.

Let us remember that Modric moved to Real Madrid from English Tottenham in 2012. Since then, the footballer has become the champion of Spain three times and also won the Champions League five times.

It was recently reported that the 38-year-old Croatian is unhappy with his playing time this season. Let us remind you that Modric appeared on the field in seven matches this season, in which he did not score any effective actions.

We would like to add that Real will play their next match on October 3, away against Napoli. The match will take place within the second round of the UEFA Champions League.