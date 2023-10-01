RU RU NG NG
Main News Modric spent two consecutive Real Madrid matches on the bench for the first time in 11 years

Modric spent two consecutive Real Madrid matches on the bench for the first time in 11 years

Football news Today, 15:47
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Modric spent two consecutive Real Madrid matches on the bench for the first time in 11 years Photo: ua-football.com/ Author unknown

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric spent the entire match against Girona in the reserves in the 8th round of the Spanish La Liga.

Before the match with Girona, Real played against Las Palmas, and the Croatian also spent the entire match on the bench. Thus, for the first time since October 2012, Modric did not appear on the field for Real in two matches in a row when he was in the squad. It was his first season at Real Madrid.

Let us remember that Modric moved to Real Madrid from English Tottenham in 2012. Since then, the footballer has become the champion of Spain three times and also won the Champions League five times.

It was recently reported that the 38-year-old Croatian is unhappy with his playing time this season. Let us remind you that Modric appeared on the field in seven matches this season, in which he did not score any effective actions.

We would like to add that Real will play their next match on October 3, away against Napoli. The match will take place within the second round of the UEFA Champions League.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news Today, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news Today, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Today, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Today, 09:02 Saka's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
The culprits are punished. VAR officials banned from Premier League Football news Today, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury Football news Today, 00:49 The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:48 Mourinho has finally won. Roma defeated Frosinone Football news Today, 15:47 Modric spent two consecutive Real Madrid matches on the bench for the first time in 11 years Football news Today, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news Today, 15:10 Vincent Kompany proposes limiting the number of matches per season for one player Football news Today, 14:33 Sebastien Haller: Losing the title hurt me more than the cancer diagnosis Football news Today, 13:58 In Bergamo, a goalless draw. Juventus shared the points with Atalanta Football news Today, 13:07 Lautaro Martinez commented on the victory over Salernitana Football news Today, 12:20 Ter Stegen: We need to improve our defensive game Football news Today, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League Football news Today, 11:40 Milan wants to sign Jonathan David
Sport Predictions
Football 02 oct 2023 Torino vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Sassuolo vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Kayserispor vs Basaksehir prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Las Palmas vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Fulham vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023