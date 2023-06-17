Modric responds to Saudi Arabia's $200 million offer

Midfielder of Real Madrid and the Croatian national team, Luka Modrić, has rejected a 200 million offer from Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on his Twitter.

According to the source, one of the Saudi clubs offered the player this amount for a three-year contract. However, the Croatian has decided to stay in Madrid, where he has a contract until the summer of 2024.

In the current season, the 37-year-old Modrić has played 52 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing six assists.