Modric responds to Saudi Arabia's $200 million offer
Football news Today, 11:48
Photo: Luka Modric's Instagram/Author unknown
Midfielder of Real Madrid and the Croatian national team, Luka Modrić, has rejected a 200 million offer from Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on his Twitter.
According to the source, one of the Saudi clubs offered the player this amount for a three-year contract. However, the Croatian has decided to stay in Madrid, where he has a contract until the summer of 2024.
In the current season, the 37-year-old Modrić has played 52 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing six assists.
