Modric received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia

Midfielder of Real Madrid and the Croatian national team, Luka Modric, has received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon's tweet on Marca.

According to the source, one of the Saudi clubs has offered the player a two-year contract worth 80 million euros, with the potential to increase by an additional 20 million euros through bonuses. Modric wants to stay in Madrid, but this offer has caught his interest.

In the current season, the 37-year-old Modric has played 52 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring six goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2023.