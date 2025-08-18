MLS Week 29 Recap: Cincinnati Reclaim Top Spot, Messi Shines for Miami and Charlotte’s Winning Streak Rolls On

Matchday 29 in Major League Soccer delivered high drama, per reports from MLSsoccer.com. FC Cincinnati regained first place in the Eastern Conference with a 3-2 road win at Portland. Evander scored against his former club, while Kévin Denkey and Pavel Bucha also struck. Portland’s Kevin Kelsy bagged a brace, but the Timbers have only one win in their last six matches.

Toronto FC drew 1-1 with Columbus Crew, highlighted by a debut goal from Canadian forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint off a Djordje Mihailovic assist. Columbus remain inconsistent, with just five wins in their last 15, and questions mounting over Designated Player Dániel Gazdag, who has yet to score from open play since joining.

Charlotte FC extended their winning streak to six matches with a 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake courtesy of Idan Toklomati, who now has seven goals and three assists in limited minutes. The New York Red Bulls finally ended a 16-game winless run against Philadelphia Union, taking a 1-0 win that keeps them alive in the playoff race. LAFC defeated the New England Revolution 2-0 with Son Heung-Min involved in both goals.

In Chicago, Philip Zinckernagel and Brian Gutiérrez led the Fire to a late 3-2 victory over St. Louis CITY. Out West, San Diego FC staged a comeback 2-1 win over San Jose to stay atop the table. Minnesota United edged Seattle 1-0 thanks to a Stefan Frei mistake, while Orlando City scored twice late to beat Sporting KC 3-1.

Thomas Müller made his MLS debut in Vancouver, contributing to the buildup of a 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo, while Lionel Messi stole the spotlight in Miami. Coming off the bench, Messi scored in the 84th minute and assisted Luis Suárez with a stunning backheel in the 89th as Inter Miami downed LA Galaxy 3-1, boosting their playoff position ahead of a Leagues Cup clash with Tigres.

In the standings, Cincinnati lead the East with 52 points, followed by Philadelphia (51), Nashville (47) and Orlando (47). Miami and Columbus are firmly in the top six, while Charlotte sit seventh and New York City and Chicago occupy the Wild Card spots. In the West, San Diego hold top spot with 52, ahead of Minnesota (47) and Vancouver (46). Seattle and LAFC follow, with Portland and Colorado rounding out the top seven. Austin and San Jose currently line up for the Wild Card.

If the MLS Cup Playoffs began today, first-round matchups would feature Cincinnati against the NYCFC-Chicago winner, Philadelphia vs. Charlotte, Nashville vs. Columbus, and Orlando vs. Miami in the East. In the West, San Diego would face the Austin-San Jose winner, Minnesota vs. Colorado, Vancouver vs. Portland, and Seattle vs. LAFC.