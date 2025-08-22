RU RU ES ES FR FR
MLS Teams Set for All-American Leagues Cup Semifinals

The 2025 Leagues Cup is down to four MLS clubs, according to MLSsoccer. On Wednesday, August 27, Inter Miami will face Orlando City at Chase Stadium, while LA Galaxy host the Seattle Sounders at Dignity Health Sports Park. With these results, Liga MX sides once again failed to reach the semifinals, continuing a trend from recent editions of the competition.

Inter Miami advanced in dramatic fashion, defeating Tigres UANL 2-1 in the quarterfinals. With Lionel Messi sidelined, Luis Suárez delivered in the clutch. The Uruguayan striker converted two penalties, including an 89th-minute winner, to eliminate the Mexican powerhouse. Tigres nearly equalized in stoppage time, but Iván López’s header struck both posts.

Orlando City moved on by defeating Toluca in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw in regulation. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was the hero, stopping two shots and scoring the decisive kick to secure the Lions’ place in the semifinals. The Florida club has now eliminated three straight Liga MX teams and is chasing its second major trophy after the 2022 US Open Cup.

LA Galaxy underlined their commitment to this tournament with a 2-1 win over Pachuca. Veteran star Marco Reus was instrumental, forcing an own goal and scoring another to guide the Galaxy into the next round. The 2024 MLS Cup champions are eager to add an international honor to their collection.

Seattle Sounders claimed the final spot, once again prevailing over Mexican opposition. Their quarterfinal against Puebla ended 0-0, but goalkeeper Andrew Thomas stood tall in the shootout, making two crucial saves, including the clincher against Nicolás Díaz. The result means MLS teams will not only fight for the trophy but will also occupy all three 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup berths awarded through this competition.

