Liga MX Fails to Reach Leagues Cup Semifinals Again

Per reports from DAZN, Liga MX teams were unable to reach the semifinals of the 2025 Leagues Cup, underlining the continued dominance of MLS clubs in the competition. All three slots for the next Concacaf Champions League via this tournament will go to MLS teams.

In the quarterfinals, Pachuca and Tigres fought hard but fell narrowly. Pachuca lost to LA Galaxy, who scored first through Aceves and sealed the win with a goal by Reus. A late goal in stoppage time brought the score closer, but it was not enough. Tigres faced Inter Miami, and despite Correa’s equalizer, after Luis Suárez converted two penalties, the victory went to the American side, which is now anticipating Messi’s participation in the semifinals.

Toluca and Puebla also exited the tournament after penalties. Toluca was defeated by Orlando City, while Puebla lost to Seattle Sounders. The outcomes highlight MLS’s current superiority and present a clear challenge for Mexican teams, who must adjust strategies to regain competitiveness in international tournaments.