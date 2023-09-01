Mitrovic's hat-three gives Al-Hilal victory over Al-Ittihad Benzema

The central match took place in the fifth round of the Professional League of Saudi Arabia. Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal met in the match. The game was played in Jeddah at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.

After the first half, the home team confidently led with a score of 3:1. Al Ittihad responded to Mitrovic's goal with three goals from Romarinho, Benzema and Hamdallah. However, already in the second half of the meeting, Mitrovich scored a double in five minutes and equalized the score. Midfielder Al-Dawsari brought victory to Al-Khilal.

Also, three more matches of the fifth round took place today:

Al Tai - Abha 1:0

Al-Fayha - Al-Raed 0:0

Al-Riyadh - Al-Ahdud 0:1

Al-Ittihad - Al-Hilal - 3:4 (3:1, 0:3)

Goals: 1:0 - 16 Romarinho, 1:1 - 20 Mitrovich, 2:1 - 38 Benzema, 3:1 - 45+8 Hamdalla, 2:3 - 60 Mitrovich, 3:3 - 65 Mitrovich, 3:4 - 71 Al-Dawsari.