Mitrović is not part of Inzaghi's plans and may leave Al Hilal

Despite his impressive goal tally.

Since joining Al Hilal in the summer of 2023, Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrović has racked up an incredible 83 goal contributions in 79 matches. Yet, it seems this remarkable run has failed to impress the Saudi club’s head coach, Simone Inzaghi.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, the former Fulham striker does not feature in the Italian manager’s plans, and both player and club are considering a change of scenery. Talks are ongoing as they look for a mutual solution.

Mitrović has attracted interest on the transfer market, notably from ambitious Saudi Pro League newcomers Neom, as well as an unnamed Turkish club. Other sources suggest that club is Fenerbahçe, who just parted ways with José Mourinho last week.

Reminder: The Serbian forward boasts eight years of Premier League experience, having represented both Fulham and Newcastle United.