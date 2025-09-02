RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Mitrović is not part of Inzaghi's plans and may leave Al Hilal

Mitrović is not part of Inzaghi's plans and may leave Al Hilal

Despite his impressive goal tally.
Football news Today, 11:52
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Mitrović is not part of Inzaghi's plans and may leave Al Hilal Getty Images

Since joining Al Hilal in the summer of 2023, Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrović has racked up an incredible 83 goal contributions in 79 matches. Yet, it seems this remarkable run has failed to impress the Saudi club’s head coach, Simone Inzaghi.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, the former Fulham striker does not feature in the Italian manager’s plans, and both player and club are considering a change of scenery. Talks are ongoing as they look for a mutual solution.

Mitrović has attracted interest on the transfer market, notably from ambitious Saudi Pro League newcomers Neom, as well as an unnamed Turkish club. Other sources suggest that club is Fenerbahçe, who just parted ways with José Mourinho last week.

Reminder: The Serbian forward boasts eight years of Premier League experience, having represented both Fulham and Newcastle United.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Hilal Al-Hilal Schedule Al-Hilal News Al-Hilal Transfers
Neom SC Neom SC Schedule Neom SC News
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce Schedule Fenerbahce News Fenerbahce Transfers
Related Team News
Mauro Icardi in Galatasaray kit Football news Today, 05:20 A true Galatasaray fan. Mauro Icardi mocks Fenerbahce rivals
Ederson in the Manchester City line-up Football news Today, 03:29 Official: Fenerbahçe announces Ederson transfer
Official: Sofyan Amrabat joins Betis Football news Today, 02:41 Not only Antony! Official: Sofyan Amrabat joins Betis
It’s official! Marco Asensio is now a Fenerbahce player Football news Yesterday, 13:53 It’s official! Marco Asensio is now a Fenerbahce player
Goalkeeper transfers. Ederson moves to Fenerbahçe, Donnarumma heads to Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 04:11 Goalkeeper transfers. Ederson moves to Fenerbahçe, Donnarumma heads to Manchester City
Scandalous story. The reason behind Mourinho's dismissal from Fenerbahce revealed Football news 31 aug 2025, 14:59 Scandalous story. The reason behind Mourinho's dismissal from Fenerbahce revealed
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores