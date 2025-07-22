“Mission accomplished.” Oleksandr Usyk thanks everyone for their support after victory over Dubois

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk delivered a commanding victory over Daniel Dubois, becoming the undisputed heavyweight world champion for the third time. After the fight, the Ukrainian expressed his gratitude for the support by posting a message on his Instagram page.

Usyk shared photos from the fight against Dubois, captioning them: “Thank you for your support. What a great night — 3x Undisputed. Mission complete ✅.”

Let us recall, the bout between Usyk and Dubois took place on July 19 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The Ukrainian secured the win by knocking out his opponent in the fifth round.

It should be noted that, in order to retain his status as undisputed champion, Usyk is now required to make a mandatory WBO title defense against challenger Joseph Parker. Should he decline the defense, Oleksandr will be stripped of the corresponding belt.

Additionally, Usyk has not ruled out the possibility of a fight against Parker. Furthermore, he has also left the door open for a third potential clash with Tyson Fury.